Vietnam's Thai Nguyen Bolsters Cooperation With Swedish Firms
The northern province of Thai Nguyen hopes to cooperate with businesses from Sweden's Ostergotland province in various fields, Vietnam news agency reported the Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Nhu Van Tam as saying. He made the statement during a conference to promote trade and investment cooperation between local businesses and their peers from Ostergotland on Monday.
