Vietnam's Province Ca Mau On Alert For Dengue Fever, Hand-foot-mouth Disease

50 min ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

The Preventive Medicine Department in the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau has established and trained working groups to deal with dengue fever and hand-foot-mouth disease across localities since the beginning of this year, Vietnam News Agency reported. A set of measures have been put in place aimed at preventing outbreaks of the two diseases over abrupt weather changes.

