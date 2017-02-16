Vietnam's Province Ca Mau On Alert For Dengue Fever, Hand-foot-mouth Disease
The Preventive Medicine Department in the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau has established and trained working groups to deal with dengue fever and hand-foot-mouth disease across localities since the beginning of this year, Vietnam News Agency reported. A set of measures have been put in place aimed at preventing outbreaks of the two diseases over abrupt weather changes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|[Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire...
|Wed
|baithuocgiatruyen
|1
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb 5
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi...
|Jan '17
|SpongeBob
|2
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec '16
|JustTheFacts
|3
|Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|cat7790
|4
|How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed
|Sep '16
|Parden Pard
|5
|SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12)
|Jul '16
|zionist sponges
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC