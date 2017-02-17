Vietnam's Con Dao Islands Voted Among Best Secret Islands On Earth

Con Dao islands in Vietnam's southern province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau has been listed among the best secret islands on earth, Vietnam news agency reported, citing a recent article by Travel + Leisure magazine. The US-based magazine praised the archipelago, which is 110 miles off Vietnam's southeastern coast, for its sheer granite cliffs border deserted beaches and crystal-blue water, and best seafood dishes.

