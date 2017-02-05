Vietnam's between-crop hunger skyrockets in January

About 43,600 Vietnamese households suffered from food shortages in January, eight times higher than the same period last year, Vietnam's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said Sunday, February 5. Specifically, 179,300 local people suffered from food shortages last month, the ministry said, adding that the central province of Phu Yen had the biggest number of affected people which reached 48,800. In January, Vietnam's relevant sectors and localities offered hungry households 4,100 tons of food and a 224 million .

