Vietnamese PM Stresses Tourism-driven...

Vietnamese PM Stresses Tourism-driven Economy In Khanh Hoa

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc asked the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa to develop tourism, an economic driving force given Vietnam's natural beauty, during a working session with local authorities on Tuesday, Vietnam News Agency reported. Describing tourism together with industry, agriculture and rural areas as the three economic spearheads, the prime minister expected Khanh Hoa to serve at least 10 million visitors, including three million foreigners, and contributing 15-20 per cent to the provincial gross domestic product by 2020.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb 24 Phartlezine 23
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb 15 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb 5 Phart Spiritually 13
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan '17 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
News Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 cat7790 4
News How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed Sep '16 Parden Pard 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,997 • Total comments across all topics: 279,223,456

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC