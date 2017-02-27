Vietnamese PM Stresses Tourism-driven Economy In Khanh Hoa

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc asked the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa to develop tourism, an economic driving force given Vietnam's natural beauty, during a working session with local authorities on Tuesday, Vietnam News Agency reported. Describing tourism together with industry, agriculture and rural areas as the three economic spearheads, the prime minister expected Khanh Hoa to serve at least 10 million visitors, including three million foreigners, and contributing 15-20 per cent to the provincial gross domestic product by 2020.

