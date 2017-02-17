Vietnamese investigators arrive to probe child torture
Vietnamese authorities arrived in Cambodia yesterday to investigate a horrific child torture case that made global headlines after the abuse was broadcast on social media in December. Vietnamese national Nguyen Tangdung fled Cambodia but was apprehended in Ho Chi Minh City on December 7 on suspicion of filming abuses he allegedly committed against a 2-year-old child.
