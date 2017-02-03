Vietnamese City To Offer Public Bicyc...

Vietnamese City To Offer Public Bicycle Service

Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

HO CHI MINH CITY, Feb 6 -- Vietnam's southern Can Tho city will offer public bicycle services on a trial basis to help minimise traffic congestion and protect environment, reports China's Xinhua news agency. First public bicycle services will be provided at sites which attract many visitors, including parks and islets, the municipal Transport Department said on Monday.

Chicago, IL

