Vietnam War-Era Veteran Recalls Service

Terry and Linda Clark, seated, were surrounded by family members Saturday when he received his Quilt of Honor, Respect and Valor from the Greene County Quilters on the front porch of The Greeneville Sun. Standing at left and reading the statement of honor the Quilters present to each quilt recipient is Donna Barnard of the quilters group, and at far right foreground is Donna Townsend, also of the quilters.

