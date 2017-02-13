Vietnam War-Era Veteran Recalls Service
Terry and Linda Clark, seated, were surrounded by family members Saturday when he received his Quilt of Honor, Respect and Valor from the Greene County Quilters on the front porch of The Greeneville Sun. Standing at left and reading the statement of honor the Quilters present to each quilt recipient is Donna Barnard of the quilters group, and at far right foreground is Donna Townsend, also of the quilters.
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb 5
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi...
|Jan 14
|SpongeBob
|2
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec '16
|JustTheFacts
|3
|Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|cat7790
|4
|How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed
|Sep '16
|Parden Pard
|5
|SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12)
|Jul '16
|zionist sponges
|4
|Obama thinks communist Vietnam should give peop... (May '16)
|May '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|9
