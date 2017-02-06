Vietnam to release anti-dengue mosqui...

Vietnam to release anti-dengue mosquitoes into wild

Read more: Xinhuanet

Vietnamese Ministry of Health has planned to release mosquitoes with Wolbachia bacteria, a natural bacterium which is safe for human, into wild since March 2017 as part of the project to eliminate dengue in Vietnam. The aim of the program is to spread Wolbachia into wild mosquito population to reduce the ability of transmitting diseases of these mosquitoes, local Sai Gon Giai Phong online newspaper quoted MoH as saying on Monday.

Chicago, IL

