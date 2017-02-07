Vietnam to play friendly game with Chinese Taipei to prepare for Asian Cup
Vietnam's national football team will play a friendly match with Chinese Taipei on March 24, the Vietnam Football Federation said on Tuesday. The match, to be played either in the central city of Da Nang or the capital city of Hanoi, will act as a warm-up for the Vietnamese squad to realize its target of passing the third qualifying round of the 2019 Asian Cup.
