Vietnam: Rice exports of Vietnam face tough year ahead

3 hrs ago

Vietnam farmers face another difficult year as confidence falters with industry analysts particularly pessimistic the country will reach overseas sales of more than five million metric tons in 2017, the Vietnam Food Association has said. Speaking at a recent industry forum in Ho Chi Minh City, Huynh Minh Hue, secretary of the Association, noted that in 2016 rice exports dropped 25.5% in volume and 20.57% in value year-on-year- tallying in at 4.89 million metric tons to fetch US$2.12 billion.

Chicago, IL

