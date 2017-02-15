Vietnam reports 232 Zika infection ca...

Vietnam reports 232 Zika infection cases since 2016: ministry

Vietnam has reported a total of 219 Zika infection cases in 2016 and 13 new cases in 2017, bringing the total Zika cases nationwide since 2016 to 232, said the Ministry of Health on Wednesday. Tran Dac Phu, head of the MoH's General Department of Preventive Medicine, made the announcement at a conference held Wednesday in capital Hanoi on implementing disease prevention tasks in Vietnam in 2017.

