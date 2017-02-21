Vietnam: Opportunities exist for rice...

Vietnam: Opportunities exist for rice exports in high-end market

Experts believe that Vietnam should focus on producing high-quality rice instead of striving to earn money from selling low-cost rice products. Soon after Vietnam began harvesting the 2016-2017 winter-spring crop, the Thai government announced it planned to sell all its stockpiled rice - estimated at 8 million tons - in the first half of 2017.

