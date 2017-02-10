Vietnam launches logistics preparatio...

Vietnam launches logistics preparations for APEC 2017

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Vietnam's Ministry of Public Security's General Department of Logistics-Engineering held here Friday a ceremony to launch preparations for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Year 2017. Speaking at the ceremony, Le Van Minh, department director, underscored the importance of logistics and technical capability to ensure the safety of the APEC meeting, reported the state-run news agency VNA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb 5 Phart Spiritually 13
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan 14 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
News Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 cat7790 4
News How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed Sep '16 Parden Pard 5
News SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12) Jul '16 zionist sponges 4
News Obama thinks communist Vietnam should give peop... (May '16) May '16 YouDidntBuildThat 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,680 • Total comments across all topics: 278,721,390

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC