Vietnam Launches Logistics Preparations For APEC 2017
Vietnam's Ministry of Public Security's General Department of Logistics-Engineering held here Friday a ceremony to launch preparations for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Year 2017, China's Xinhua news agency reported. Speaking at the ceremony, Le Van Minh, department director, underscored the importance of logistics and technical capability to ensure the safety of the APEC meeting, reported the state-run news agency VNA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb 5
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi...
|Jan 14
|SpongeBob
|2
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec '16
|JustTheFacts
|3
|Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|cat7790
|4
|How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed
|Sep '16
|Parden Pard
|5
|SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12)
|Jul '16
|zionist sponges
|4
|Obama thinks communist Vietnam should give peop... (May '16)
|May '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC