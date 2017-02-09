Vietnam Launches Logistics Preparations For APEC 2017

Vietnam's Ministry of Public Security's General Department of Logistics-Engineering held here Friday a ceremony to launch preparations for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Year 2017, China's Xinhua news agency reported. Speaking at the ceremony, Le Van Minh, department director, underscored the importance of logistics and technical capability to ensure the safety of the APEC meeting, reported the state-run news agency VNA.

