Vietnam: Health ministry tackles dengue, Zika in Nha Trang

The Ministry of Health will release 1 million to 1.4 million of Wolbachia -infected mosquitoes in four wards in Nha Trang in an effort to reduce the number of incidences of dengue fever and Zika virus infections. Wolbachia is a bacterium that exists in up to 60 per cent of different species of insects, but not in the dengue and Zika-carrying mosquito Aedes aegypti .

