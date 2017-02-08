Vietnam: Health ministry tackles deng...

Vietnam: Health ministry tackles dengue, Zika in Nha Trang

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: Crofs Blogs

The Ministry of Health will release 1 million to 1.4 million of Wolbachia -infected mosquitoes in four wards in Nha Trang in an effort to reduce the number of incidences of dengue fever and Zika virus infections. Wolbachia is a bacterium that exists in up to 60 per cent of different species of insects, but not in the dengue and Zika-carrying mosquito Aedes aegypti .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Crofs Blogs.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb 5 Phart Spiritually 13
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan 14 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
News Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 cat7790 4
News How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed Sep '16 Parden Pard 5
News SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12) Jul '16 zionist sponges 4
News Obama thinks communist Vietnam should give peop... (May '16) May '16 YouDidntBuildThat 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,871 • Total comments across all topics: 278,699,325

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC