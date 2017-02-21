Vietnam approves first phase of WHA H...

Vietnam approves first phase of WHA Hemaraj Industrial Zone

WHA GROUP, a provider of logistics and industrial-facilities solutions, has attained approval from Vietnamese authorities to establish WHA Hemaraj Cienco 4 Joint Stock Company, a joint venture between its subsidiary WHA Hemaraj Land and Development and Civil Engineering Construction Corporation No 4 Joint Stock Company. Dr Somyos Anantaprayoon, chairman of the board of directors on behalf of WHA Corp and Hemaraj Land and Development, gave a brief overview of WHA Hemaraj's investment in Vietnam during a meeting presided over by Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in Vinh, capital of Nghe An province.

