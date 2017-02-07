Vietnam 27 mins ago 10:17 p.m.Facing ...

Vietnam 27 mins ago 10:17 p.m.Facing Ghosts: Battlefield flag returned

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

John Becker visited Vietnam with veterans. One of those veterans, Ron Kirby, tells his story and why he felt it was important to go.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Sun Phart Spiritually 13
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan 14 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
News Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 cat7790 4
News How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed Sep '16 Parden Pard 5
News SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12) Jul '16 zionist sponges 4
News Obama thinks communist Vietnam should give peop... (May '16) May '16 YouDidntBuildThat 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,302 • Total comments across all topics: 278,646,123

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC