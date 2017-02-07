Vietnam 27 mins ago 10:17 p.m.Facing Ghosts: Battlefield flag returned
John Becker visited Vietnam with veterans. One of those veterans, Ron Kirby, tells his story and why he felt it was important to go.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Sun
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi...
|Jan 14
|SpongeBob
|2
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec '16
|JustTheFacts
|3
|Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|cat7790
|4
|How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed
|Sep '16
|Parden Pard
|5
|SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12)
|Jul '16
|zionist sponges
|4
|Obama thinks communist Vietnam should give peop... (May '16)
|May '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC