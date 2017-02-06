Vietnam 14 mins ago 5:32 p.m.Return t...

Vietnam 14 mins ago 5:32 p.m.Return to Vietnam Dispatch 4: Exploring Ho Chi Minh City

We spoke with tour guide Tho for a little more perspective on the people, culture and traditions of a country that is roughly the size of the state of New Mexico or the country of Poland. The coastline stretches close to 2,000 miles tip to tip, almost the same distance between the cities of Los Angeles and Seattle.

