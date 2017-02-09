Viet Thanh Nguyen's 'The Refugees' couldn't come at a better time

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Viet Thanh Nguyen's new collection of stories, "The Refugees," is as impeccably written as it is timed. The book, a follow-up to Nguyen's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, "The Sympathizer," is dedicated to "all refugees, everywhere."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.