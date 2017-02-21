US is in good hands with this generation of generals

Niall Ferguson says a study of the character and career records of the three military men in Trump's administration suggests that their rise should be celebrated, not feared. Besides, civilians are to blame for the US misadventure in Vietnam, not the military It was almost exactly 52 years ago, on March 8, 1965, that the first American combat battalions came ashore at Da Nang, South Vietnam.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.