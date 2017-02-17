UPB and Re&Re the only construction c...

UPB and Re&Re the only construction companies that meet requirements for building Liepaja Prison

The only Latvian construction companies that at the moment meet the requirements on companies that want to apply for building a new prison in Liepaja are the joint-stock company UPB and Re&Re, both in terms of turnover and having the industrial security certificate, as LETA has found out.

Chicago, IL

