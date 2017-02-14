Top APEC meet next week in Nha Trang, Vietnam
The Asia Pacific Economic Co-operation forum will hold its first event of 2017 with the Senior Officials Meeting to be held from February 18 to March 3 in the central coastal city of Nha Trang. The National Committee for APEC 2017 announced at a briefing yesterday that some 1,500 delegates from 21 member economies, international and regional organisations and businesses are expected to attend the SOM1.
