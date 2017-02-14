Top APEC meet next week in Nha Trang,...

Top APEC meet next week in Nha Trang, Vietnam

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

The Asia Pacific Economic Co-operation forum will hold its first event of 2017 with the Senior Officials Meeting to be held from February 18 to March 3 in the central coastal city of Nha Trang. The National Committee for APEC 2017 announced at a briefing yesterday that some 1,500 delegates from 21 member economies, international and regional organisations and businesses are expected to attend the SOM1.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb 5 Phart Spiritually 13
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan 14 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
News Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 cat7790 4
News How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed Sep '16 Parden Pard 5
News SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12) Jul '16 zionist sponges 4
News Obama thinks communist Vietnam should give peop... (May '16) May '16 YouDidntBuildThat 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,370 • Total comments across all topics: 278,843,391

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC