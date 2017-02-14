'The Voice' Winner Cassadee Pope and Rian Dawson are Engaged

The Voice season 3 winner Cassadee Pope has shared some exciting news: she is engaged to her boyfriend, Rian Dawson. Cassadee announced the big moment on social media, posting a photo of the two kissing with a simple statement: "We're engaged!!" Her fiance, Rian, posted the same photo on Instagram, with his own message : "The love of my life is now OFFICIALLY the love of my life.

