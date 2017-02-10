Telecom operators rush to roll out 4G in Vietnam
TELECOM service providers Viettel, MobiFone and VinaPhone are scram?bling to put up base transceiver sta?tions and pilot 4G services to be ready to offer them this quarter. "VinaPhone will focus on speed and stability of 4G services," Luong Manh Hoang, deputy general direc?tor of VNPT and chairman of VNPT VinaPhone, told Dau Tu newspaper.
