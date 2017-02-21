Taxis in VN claim unfair rivalry

Taxis in VN claim unfair rivalry

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: The Nation

TAXI FIRMS are calling for fair competition with tech-based rivals Uber and Grab, which have grown rapidly in Vietnam over the past two years. Ta Long Hy, chairman of HCM City Taxi Association, told a conference that the taxi market has seen unfair competition between traditional firms and foreign companies with strong financial potential and state-of-the-art technologies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb 24 Phartlezine 23
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb 15 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb 5 Phart Spiritually 13
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan '17 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
News Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 cat7790 4
News How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed Sep '16 Parden Pard 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,810 • Total comments across all topics: 279,173,297

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC