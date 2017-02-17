Son Tra Mountain named VN national tourism site

SON TRA Mountain in Vietnam will become a national tourism site that will host a luxury eco-tour resort complex by 2030, it was announced at a press conference on Wednesday. Ha Van Sieu, deputy head of the Vietnam National Tourism Administration, said the mountain, 600 metres above sea level and 10 kilometres from downtown Da Nang, would become a key destination along with World Heritage sites in Hoi An Town and the provinces of Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Binh, Binh Dinh and Phu Yen.

