Samsung Display plans to expand AMOLED module factory in Vietnam

Samsung Display is talking with the government of Bac Ninh Province, northern Vietnam, about an additional investment of US$2.5 billion to expand a factory of AMOLED modules there, according to South Korea-based Chosun Ilbo . The talk is focusing on administrative support and tax incentives to be offered by the provincial government and the plan for additional investment is likely to be finalized as soon as in the first quarter of 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DigiTimes.