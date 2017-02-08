Roland Svensson has been appointed Ge...

Roland Svensson has been appointed General Manager at Amiana on the Bay in Nha Trang, Vietnam

Mr Svensson has a wealth of hotel and resort experience, having worked in a number of international properties, commencing with senior Food & Beverage appointments in Dubai, Macau, Bangkok, Penang, Hong Kong and Queensland, where he was Director of Food & Beverage at Radisson Royal Palms Port Douglas for the opening in 1989 through to 1990. He went on to be General Manager with Myanmar's Novotel Mandalay and Thailand's Royal Garden Resort Hua Hin and The Montien Hotel Bangkok, prior to moving to Saudi Arabia's Le Jeddah Meridien as General Manager.

Chicago, IL

