PSA Group is Strengthening Its Assemb...

PSA Group is Strengthening Its Assembly Activities for Peugeot Vehicles in Vietnam from 2017

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

Today, PSA Group and its partner THACO have signed a contract to accelerate the development of their activities in Vietnam by committing to local assembly and bringing to market two new SUVs, to be produced in THACO's plant in Chulai . This new project of local assembly line will kick off in October 2017 and is aiming to cover the needs of the Vietnamese market for volume of 27,000 units over the period 2017-2020.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb 15 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb 5 Phart Spiritually 13
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan '17 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
News Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 cat7790 4
News How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed Sep '16 Parden Pard 5
News SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12) Jul '16 zionist sponges 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,676 • Total comments across all topics: 279,078,310

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC