PSA Group is Strengthening Its Assembly Activities for Peugeot Vehicles in Vietnam from 2017
Today, PSA Group and its partner THACO have signed a contract to accelerate the development of their activities in Vietnam by committing to local assembly and bringing to market two new SUVs, to be produced in THACO's plant in Chulai . This new project of local assembly line will kick off in October 2017 and is aiming to cover the needs of the Vietnamese market for volume of 27,000 units over the period 2017-2020.
