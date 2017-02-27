Parents promise to find out truth about death of two daughters in Vietnam

Beth Anderson, 24, and Izzy Squire, 19, fell into fast-moving water near the Datanla waterfall, in the Da Lat region, in February 2016. 'Information has come to light that contradicts the initial media reports made about the events,' said David Squire, 50, who was step-dad to Ms Anderson and dad to Ms Squire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro UK News.