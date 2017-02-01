One Man's Tet

One Man's Tet

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: HistoryNet

Jan Patronek, a young U.S. Army lieutenant, finds himself leading South Vietnamese troops in house-to-house fighting with the Viet Cong during the 1968 Tet Offensive. S entries standing guard at 3 a.m. in the Mekong Delta initially assumed that flashing lights they saw in the distant sky were fireworks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HistoryNet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan 14 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
News Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 cat7790 4
News How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed Sep '16 Parden Pard 5
News SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12) Jul '16 zionist sponges 4
News Obama thinks communist Vietnam should give peop... (May '16) May '16 YouDidntBuildThat 9
News Obama uses light moment with rapper to espouse ... (May '16) May '16 Roots Run Deep 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,467 • Total comments across all topics: 278,509,187

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC