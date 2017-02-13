NYC Fashion Week: just as magical as you'd think
And, this year, I got to attend my first show: Katie Ermilio! See pics below. It was every bit as magical an experience as I dreamed it would be.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionvilleTimes.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb 5
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi...
|Jan 14
|SpongeBob
|2
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec '16
|JustTheFacts
|3
|Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|cat7790
|4
|How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed
|Sep '16
|Parden Pard
|5
|SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12)
|Jul '16
|zionist sponges
|4
|Obama thinks communist Vietnam should give peop... (May '16)
|May '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC