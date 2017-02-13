NYC Fashion Week: just as magical as ...

NYC Fashion Week: just as magical as you'd think

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: UnionvilleTimes.com

And, this year, I got to attend my first show: Katie Ermilio! See pics below. It was every bit as magical an experience as I dreamed it would be.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionvilleTimes.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb 5 Phart Spiritually 13
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan 14 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
News Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 cat7790 4
News How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed Sep '16 Parden Pard 5
News SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12) Jul '16 zionist sponges 4
News Obama thinks communist Vietnam should give peop... (May '16) May '16 YouDidntBuildThat 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,329 • Total comments across all topics: 278,829,334

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC