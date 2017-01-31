Nguyen Vinh Hoang Outfits Vietnamese Churches With Allen & Heath
Three Vietnamese houses of worship have recently installed a Qu-16 digital rackmount mixer from Allen & Heath . The Vietnam Quoc Tu national pagoda in Ho Chi Minh City, and Long Toan and Long Dien churches in Ba Ria, Vung Tau province, all required a new compact digital mixer as part of an audio upgrade.
