Nguyen Vinh Hoang Outfits Vietnamese ...

Nguyen Vinh Hoang Outfits Vietnamese Churches With Allen & Heath

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: ProSoundWeb

Three Vietnamese houses of worship have recently installed a Qu-16 digital rackmount mixer from Allen & Heath . The Vietnam Quoc Tu national pagoda in Ho Chi Minh City, and Long Toan and Long Dien churches in Ba Ria, Vung Tau province, all required a new compact digital mixer as part of an audio upgrade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ProSoundWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan 14 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
News Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 cat7790 4
News How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed Sep '16 Parden Pard 5
News SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12) Jul '16 zionist sponges 4
News Obama thinks communist Vietnam should give peop... (May '16) May '16 YouDidntBuildThat 9
News Obama uses light moment with rapper to espouse ... (May '16) May '16 Roots Run Deep 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,367 • Total comments across all topics: 278,458,713

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC