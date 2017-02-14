New Turkish Airlines head; Air France...

New Turkish Airlines head; Air France luxury menu; JAL extends Wi-Fi offer

Turkish Airlines announced Feb. 1 that Mehmet Akay will be taking over as the new Tokyo branch manager. Akay has experience working as the regional commercial manager in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, and the general manager for Southern and Western India.

Chicago, IL

