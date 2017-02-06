new Armed robbery spree in Maryland l...

new Armed robbery spree in Maryland leads to arrests

Saturday Feb 4

An armed robbery spree of drugstores and 7-Elevens in Montgomery County may have come to an end after four men were arrested. The men were picked up early Thursday morning after Montgomery County police were called for an attempted robbery of a CVS on Georgia Avenue in Wheaton.

Chicago, IL

