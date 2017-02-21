Motorbike Book Club helps young Vietn...

Motorbike Book Club helps young Vietnamese readers

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Scoop

Kiwi artists and performers are coming together in Auckland tomorrow night to help raise awareness and funds for a mobile literacy project delivering books by motorbike to children living in some of Vietnam's poorest rural villages. The K' Road gig featuring musicians and poets aims to raise funds for the Motorbike Book Club set up by two Kiwi sisters who want to make a difference to the lives of children with no access to books.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb 15 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb 5 Phart Spiritually 13
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan '17 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
News Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 cat7790 4
News How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed Sep '16 Parden Pard 5
News SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12) Jul '16 zionist sponges 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,735 • Total comments across all topics: 279,094,407

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC