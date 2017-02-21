Motorbike Book Club helps young Vietnamese readers
Kiwi artists and performers are coming together in Auckland tomorrow night to help raise awareness and funds for a mobile literacy project delivering books by motorbike to children living in some of Vietnam's poorest rural villages. The K' Road gig featuring musicians and poets aims to raise funds for the Motorbike Book Club set up by two Kiwi sisters who want to make a difference to the lives of children with no access to books.
