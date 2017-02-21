Melia to expand footprint in Vietnam with new beachfront resort.

Meli Hotels International announced the signing of Meli Cam Ranh Bay Villas & Resort, a brand new beachfront property in Vietnam, this new deal is in partnership with Saigon Cam Ranh Joint Stock Company and will bring the group's number of current and future properties in Vietnam to five. This new property in Vietnam will follow the successful Meli Hanoi and Meli Danang, as well as the newly opened Sol Beach House Phu Quoc and recently signed Meli Ho Tram.

