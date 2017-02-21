Melia to expand footprint in Vietnam ...

Melia to expand footprint in Vietnam with new beachfront resort.

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: 4 Hoteliers

Meli Hotels International announced the signing of Meli Cam Ranh Bay Villas & Resort, a brand new beachfront property in Vietnam, this new deal is in partnership with Saigon Cam Ranh Joint Stock Company and will bring the group's number of current and future properties in Vietnam to five. This new property in Vietnam will follow the successful Meli Hanoi and Meli Danang, as well as the newly opened Sol Beach House Phu Quoc and recently signed Meli Ho Tram.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 4 Hoteliers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb 15 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb 5 Phart Spiritually 13
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan '17 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
News Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 cat7790 4
News How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed Sep '16 Parden Pard 5
News SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12) Jul '16 zionist sponges 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. NASA
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,465 • Total comments across all topics: 279,066,667

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC