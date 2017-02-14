Malaysia detains woman over killing o...

Malaysia detains woman over killing of half-brother of North Korean leader

3 hrs ago

Kim Jong-nam, seen here upon his deportation from Japan in May 2001, said several times over the years that he had no interest in leading North Korea. Malaysian police on Wednesday detained a woman holding Vietnam travel papers and are looking for a "few" other foreign suspects in connection with the assassination of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's estranged half-brother, police said.

