Mainstream News: USA Heroic in Vietnam 15 Years No Victory 7 Million Dead TV News: Trump Dangerous

For many years now the US government has had the best of relations and profitable trade with the Communist Government of Vietnam, the very same Vietnamese government it tried to overthrow for 30 years during the administrations of 6 US presidents, taking the lives of 7 million Vietnamese, Laotians and Cambodians[1] with twice as many millions maimed, mutilated and deformed, not to mention the lives of invaders, 58,220 from the USA, 75,581 French, 4,407 South Koreans, 500 Thai, 351 New Zealanders.

