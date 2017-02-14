Joint venture to offer double-decker ...

Joint venture to offer double-decker bus, airport transport services in Vietnam

Read more: Xinhuanet

A joint venture in Vietnam has been allowed to offer double-decker buses and airport transport services in seven cities and provinces whose tourism sectors are thriving. The Transport Ministry has agreed in principle to allow Hai Van, a transport joint venture between a Vietnamese firm and a Singaporean company, to offer the services on a trial basis in five years in Hanoi, Quang Nam, Da Nang, Thua Thien Hue, Lam Dong, Kien Giang and Ho Chi Minh City, daily newspaper Tien Phong reported on Tuesday.

