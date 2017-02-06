John Beasley Records MONK'estra Vol. ...

John Beasley Records MONK'estra Vol. 2 at United

2 was recently in session at United Recording in Hollywood with conductor/arranger Beasley and co-producers Gavin Lurssen and Ran Pink. Vol.1, which was released in August 2016, has been nominated for two 2017 Grammys: Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album and Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella on "Ask Me Now".

Chicago, IL

