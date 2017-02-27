Japanese Emperor Akihito and Empress ...

Japanese Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko about to board their plane. Photo: EPA

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

Japanese Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko left for Vietnam on Tuesday for their first trip to the Southeast Asian country to promote goodwill and soothe some of the wounds from second world war through exchanges with Vietnamese wives of former Japanese soldiers. The weeklong tour will also take the imperial couple to Thailand to pay their respects to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died last October.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb 24 Phartlezine 23
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb 15 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb 5 Phart Spiritually 13
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan '17 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
News Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 cat7790 4
News How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed Sep '16 Parden Pard 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,003 • Total comments across all topics: 279,210,320

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC