Japanese Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko about to board their plane. Photo: EPA
Japanese Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko left for Vietnam on Tuesday for their first trip to the Southeast Asian country to promote goodwill and soothe some of the wounds from second world war through exchanges with Vietnamese wives of former Japanese soldiers. The weeklong tour will also take the imperial couple to Thailand to pay their respects to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died last October.
