Hue aims to attract capital to economic zones, parks

VIETNAM'S Hue Province aims to attract 20 projects to its economic zones and industrial parks with total registered capital of some 6 trillion dongs . To this end, the province's Economic Zone and Industrial Park Management Board will launch investment promotion programmes that focus on fostering partnership with investors having adequate finan?cial resources in infrastructure, Nguyen Que, deputy head of the board, said.

