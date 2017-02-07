Hue aims to attract capital to economic zones, parks
VIETNAM'S Hue Province aims to attract 20 projects to its economic zones and industrial parks with total registered capital of some 6 trillion dongs . To this end, the province's Economic Zone and Industrial Park Management Board will launch investment promotion programmes that focus on fostering partnership with investors having adequate finan?cial resources in infrastructure, Nguyen Que, deputy head of the board, said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Sun
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi...
|Jan 14
|SpongeBob
|2
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec '16
|JustTheFacts
|3
|Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|cat7790
|4
|How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed
|Sep '16
|Parden Pard
|5
|SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12)
|Jul '16
|zionist sponges
|4
|Obama thinks communist Vietnam should give peop... (May '16)
|May '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC