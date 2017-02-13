Hoi An wants Thai experts

Hoi An wants Thai experts

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Bangkok Post

As Vietnam plans to turn tourism into a key economic sector this year, the Unesco World Heritage-listed town of Hoi An needs more Thai investors and experts in hotel management to help provincial authorities develop its tourism sector, the town's deputy governor said. "Our province wants Thailand to invest in hotels, resorts, homestays, spas, educational institutes and training centres for the local people who work in the tourism and service sector," Nguyen Van Son, deputy governor of Hoi An town, told the "More Asean tourists will visit Vietnam because Thailand is a regional hub and has good connections to both main and secondary cities," Mr Son said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb 5 Phart Spiritually 13
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan 14 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
News Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 cat7790 4
News How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed Sep '16 Parden Pard 5
News SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12) Jul '16 zionist sponges 4
News Obama thinks communist Vietnam should give peop... (May '16) May '16 YouDidntBuildThat 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,329 • Total comments across all topics: 278,829,332

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC