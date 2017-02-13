Hoi An wants Thai experts

As Vietnam plans to turn tourism into a key economic sector this year, the Unesco World Heritage-listed town of Hoi An needs more Thai investors and experts in hotel management to help provincial authorities develop its tourism sector, the town's deputy governor said. "Our province wants Thailand to invest in hotels, resorts, homestays, spas, educational institutes and training centres for the local people who work in the tourism and service sector," Nguyen Van Son, deputy governor of Hoi An town, told the "More Asean tourists will visit Vietnam because Thailand is a regional hub and has good connections to both main and secondary cities," Mr Son said.

