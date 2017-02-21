HCM City Pledges Favourable Condition...

HCM City Pledges Favourable Conditions For Kuwaiti Investors

HO CHI MINH CITY, Feb 24 -- Ho Chi Minh City will create optimal conditions for Kuwaiti businesses to invest in the city, Vietnam News Agency reported Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Tran Vinh Tuyen as saying. Addressing a ceremony, here, on Thursday to mark Kuwait's 56th National Day anniversary and its 26th Liberation Day, Tuyen expressed hope that Kuwait will become a gateway for Ho Chi Minh City firms to forge stronger cooperation with Persian Gulf countries.

