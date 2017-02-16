Ghana Physicians and Surgeons Foundation hosts Conference
Ghana Physicians and Surgeons Foundation hosts is "New and Re-emerging Infectious Disease and Global Health Security; Role of African Diaspora" Conference. Atlanta, Feb. 14, 2017--The 15th Annual Conference of the Ghana Physicians and Surgeon Foundation will bring together several world renowned experts in the field of infectious diseases who are battling familiar as well as resurgent threats like malaria, Ebola, Zika virus and hepatitis that each year afflicts hundreds of millions of people.
