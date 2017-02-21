Free Trade Agreements Fuel Cosmetics Market In Vietnam
HO CHI MINH CITY, Feb 24 -- The domestic cosmetics market has never been as vibrant as it is at present, with Vietnam having joined various free trade agreements, which slash import tariffs on cosmetics to 0 - 5 per cent. The assessment was released at an event to introduce the Mekong Beauty Show 2017 in Ho Chi Minh City on Thursday, Vietnam news agency reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|[Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire...
|Feb 15
|baithuocgiatruyen
|1
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb 5
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi...
|Jan '17
|SpongeBob
|2
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec '16
|JustTheFacts
|3
|Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|cat7790
|4
|How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed
|Sep '16
|Parden Pard
|5
|SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12)
|Jul '16
|zionist sponges
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC