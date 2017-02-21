Free Trade Agreements Fuel Cosmetics ...

Free Trade Agreements Fuel Cosmetics Market In Vietnam

Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

HO CHI MINH CITY, Feb 24 -- The domestic cosmetics market has never been as vibrant as it is at present, with Vietnam having joined various free trade agreements, which slash import tariffs on cosmetics to 0 - 5 per cent. The assessment was released at an event to introduce the Mekong Beauty Show 2017 in Ho Chi Minh City on Thursday, Vietnam news agency reported.

Chicago, IL

