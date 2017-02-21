Free Trade Agreements Fuel Cosmetics Market In Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, Feb 24 -- The domestic cosmetics market has never been as vibrant as it is at present, with Vietnam having joined various free trade agreements, which slash import tariffs on cosmetics to 0 - 5 per cent. The assessment was released at an event to introduce the Mekong Beauty Show 2017 in Ho Chi Minh City on Thursday, Vietnam news agency reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.