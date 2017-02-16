First Breast Milk Bank Opens In Vietnam

First Breast Milk Bank Opens In Vietnam

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

The first-ever breast milk bank of Vietnam officially opened Friday at Maternity-Pediatrics Hospital in the country's central Da Nang city, reports China's Xinhua news agency, citing Vietnam News Agency . The bank will provide breast milk to support care and treatment for some 3,000-4,000 kids each year, reported Vietnam's state-run VNA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Wed baithuocgiatruyen 1
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb 5 Phart Spiritually 13
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan '17 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
News Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 cat7790 4
News How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed Sep '16 Parden Pard 5
News SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12) Jul '16 zionist sponges 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,963 • Total comments across all topics: 278,942,199

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC