FCS Computer Systems Expands Operations into Vietnam with Newly Opened Regional Office

FCS Computer Systems , a leading comprehensive hospitality solutions and services provider, has announced the opening of its newest office location in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Situated at 46 Dach Bang 2 Street on the first floor of the Kicotrans building, the new office will be tasked with supplying regional hospitality professionals with industry leading solutions designed to streamline backend operations and maximize guest satisfaction.

